Bigg Boss 14: All You Need To Know About Salman Khan’s Show

It's that time of the year when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brings Bigg Boss into our living rooms. Yes, the wait is over, the controversial reality television show is back with its 14th season tonight.

During the Bigg Boss 14 launch on Colors, the host – Salman Khan will introduce the audience to the housemates who will be staying in the house for the next 100 days.

The celebrities who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Gia Manek Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, and Shehzad Deol.

That’s not all – Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan, and Hina Khan will also be a part of the show with special powers. They have been promoting the show, already.

Keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind, the housemates of this season had to remain quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Salman Khan, during a virtual press launch, revealed his reasons for resuming working with Bigg Boss 14. “The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” Salman shared.

This season is going to be full of surprises. Amenities like a theater, restaurant, spa, and mall would give the contestants and viewers a chance to experience pre-lockdown luxuries.

Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on weekends.

