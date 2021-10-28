'Bigg Boss 13' Star Himanshi Khurrana Is 'Glad' To See Sidharth Shukla's Mother Supporting Shehnaaz Gill

‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurrana has said that is glad to see that her costar from the reality tv show, Shehnaaz Gill has the support of the mother of Sidharth Shukla, after his shocking and unfortunate death in September, earlier this year. .

Khurana expressed how Shehnaaz Gill is currently in need of a strong support system. However, she is relieved that the ‘Honsla Rakh’ star has the guidance of Sidharth Shukla’s mother.

“As a girl, I feel she needs a very strong support and I am very glad that Sidharth’s mother is with her during this tough phase. Asim had gone to attend his last rites and he told me that Sidharth’s mother is a very strong lady and how she handled everything. Asim and I discuss how Shehnaaz needs Rita aunty and she should be under her guidance. Shehnaaz is currently not in that frame of mind,” she said.

“Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession,” she added.

Actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, this year. The actor reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead. Shehnaaz Gill has been mourning the loss, privately.

In terms of work, her movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh was released on Dussehra this year. Apart from this, the track ‘Habit’ featuring Shukla was also released posthumously in the month of October.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)