Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Bichu Thirumala won the State Film Award for the Best Lyricist in 1981 for 'Thenum Vayambum' and 'Thrishna' and in 1991 for 'Kadinjool Kalyanam.'

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away
Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away | Instagram/@_pab_neruda_

Trending

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T15:55:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 3:55 pm

Noted Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala (B Sivasankaran Nair) won the Kerala State Film Award for best lyricist for films in 1981. In 1991, he received the same award for the Rajasenan-directed film for the second time. He was renowned for a lot of his work especially the screenplay for the movie 'Shakthi'. Thirumala also wrote all the lyrics for Mohanlal's debut film 'Manjil Virinje Pookal'.

The 80-year-old lyricist passed away at a private hospital on  Friday. Since Wednesday, following a heart attack, he was put on ventilator support.

He begun his career with the 1972 Malayalam film 'Bhaja Govindam'. Although this movie did not make it to the big screens, Thirumala's first song Brahma Muhoorthathil was a hit instantly.

The song was aired on Radio Ceylon in the early 1970s. G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, MS Baburaj, K Raghavan, MS Viswanathan, AT Ummer, Shyam, Jerry Amaldev, Johnson, Ouseppachan, Ilaiyaraaja, and AR Rahman were among the notable composers he worked with later.

Along with ONV Kurup, he is noted for writing songs that are notable for their beautiful word arrangement. AR Rahman's soundtrack for the film was written by Bichu Thirumala. In a few Malayalam films, Thirumala also served as music director as well.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

He moved to Chennai with a penchant for film filmmaking after graduating from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, with a degree in Economics.

He finally got the chance to work under M Krishnan Nair after a long wait. In the film, he worked as an assistant director.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mohanlal Death Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Abhishek Banerjee: I Had No Idea Gender-Testing In Sports Was Such A Big Thing

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021

‘Antim’ Actress Mahima Makwana: I Was Intimidated Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time On ‘Bigg Boss’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement