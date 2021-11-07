Bhagyashree Explains The Reason Behind Her Decade-Long Hiatus From Acting

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree has opened up about her absence from the industry for a number of years. In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree, who starred opposite Salman Khan in the popular Bollywood film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, revealed that her hiatus came after suffering from a medical condition that did not allow her to move her right hand.

“During the course of the shooting for my television show ‘Laut Aao Trisha’, I couldn’t move my right hand and it took me a year to recover from it. The doctors had suggested surgery but I was really scared of it. I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home,” she said in the interview.

However, the actor also revealed that she did not waste her years by doing nothing. In fact, she indulged in gaining expertise in nutrition and fitness in her free time. The actress further added that she did not opt for surgery, instead, she made her recovery by self-healing.

The 52-year-old actor reveals that this “life-changing” episode opened up a new world for her and she took to studying during that period.

