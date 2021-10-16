Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
'Bebaakee' Actress Shiv Jyoti Would Love To Be Part Of More Action, Thriller Stories

The young actress will next be seen in Neeraj Pandey's web series 'Special Ops 1.5'.

Actress Shiv Jyoti will next be seen in 'Special Ops 1.5'

2021-10-16T19:35:50+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 7:35 pm

Actress Shiv Jyoti made a successful acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Bebaakee'. Now, as she gears up for her next project, Neeraj Chopra's web series 'Special Ops 1.5', the actress reveals that she wants to do action and thriller genres. 

"I really enjoy watching action thrillers and I hope I get to perform more in such exciting stories of this genre. The thrill and excitement is there not just for the viewers but for even us during the production of the film," Shiv Jyoti tells us. 

Alternatively, she also has something else on her mind. 

She says, "If ever Yash Raj Films remake 'Dil toh Pagal Hai', I would like to play Pooja (played by Madhuri Dixit)."

The actress played the lead role of Kainaat in web series 'Bebaakee' which also starred Kushal Tandon and Prateek Sehjpal. 

 
 
 
When asked if she feels that the digital audience has accepted her now, Shiv Jyoti says, "I have recently received an award for my performance in 'Bebaakee' and we keep getting constant requests from to come up with its second season. I guess that explains how much love and warmth I gained from the viewers," she says. 

When quizzed about her role in 'Special Ops 1.5', Shiv Jyoti remains tight-lipped. 

She says, "I firmly believe it's absolutely unfair for the audience, knowing how thrilling the series is to the nation. I would  like to keep it 'mystery till the makers finally lift the curtains."

