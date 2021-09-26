Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Baba Sehgal: Words Come Naturally To Me, Earlier I Used To Write Them In My Diary, But Now I Tweet

Indipop star Baba Sehgal has become hugely popular on social media due to this tweets and posts, which are filled with humour and tell a relevant story. He gives a brief insight into what goes into writing these tweets.

2021-09-26T14:55:28+05:30
Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 2:55 pm

Indipop star Baba Sehgal has been someone who has been making us laugh and dance to his beats since the early 1990s. He has been one of the prolific names in the music industry. While he was always active on social media, all through this pandemic and lockdown, he has been someone who has been giving fans and followers something to motivate and cheer about.

Sehgal’s Twitter feed is filled with numerous one-liners and couplets, which seem to all have been picked up from real-life instances and put out in a way that is bound to make you laugh your guts out.

Talking about where the inspiration for these funny tweets comes from, Sehgal says, “I love poetry and rhyming and the true meaning of RAP is rhythm and poetry. So, it is in my DNA. Words come naturally to me by God’s grace. So what I think translates into poetry. Earlier I used to write them in my diary and nowadays I tweet them. I am happy that people get inspired by my tweets.”

“My idea is to give clean entertainment to people. Not from now, but from the early nineties when I started my career. Being a true Indipop artiste, I have survived for more than 3 decades and I’m still considered relevant and I’m giving competition to the younger generation. So, why not share this with people through my songs and tweets,” he adds.

For the unversed, here are a few of Sehgal’s most hilarious tweets that are sure to crack you up:

