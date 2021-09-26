Baba Sehgal: Words Come Naturally To Me, Earlier I Used To Write Them In My Diary, But Now I Tweet

Indipop star Baba Sehgal has been someone who has been making us laugh and dance to his beats since the early 1990s. He has been one of the prolific names in the music industry. While he was always active on social media, all through this pandemic and lockdown, he has been someone who has been giving fans and followers something to motivate and cheer about.

Sehgal’s Twitter feed is filled with numerous one-liners and couplets, which seem to all have been picked up from real-life instances and put out in a way that is bound to make you laugh your guts out.

Talking about where the inspiration for these funny tweets comes from, Sehgal says, “I love poetry and rhyming and the true meaning of RAP is rhythm and poetry. So, it is in my DNA. Words come naturally to me by God’s grace. So what I think translates into poetry. Earlier I used to write them in my diary and nowadays I tweet them. I am happy that people get inspired by my tweets.”

“My idea is to give clean entertainment to people. Not from now, but from the early nineties when I started my career. Being a true Indipop artiste, I have survived for more than 3 decades and I’m still considered relevant and I’m giving competition to the younger generation. So, why not share this with people through my songs and tweets,” he adds.

For the unversed, here are a few of Sehgal’s most hilarious tweets that are sure to crack you up:

Hole ko kehte hain chhed.

Sorry ko kehte hain khed,

Adrak wali chai peene sey

Duur ho jaate hain mat bhed ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 26, 2021

Kisi key gaal mein pimple toh kisi key dimple hai,

Baby, we only make it difficult otherwise yeh duniya badi simple hai ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 26, 2021

Baal ho jayein kaaley ya ho jayein grey,

Don’t let idiots ruin your day ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 26, 2021

Alert karo ya Flirt karo,

Mat kisi ko Hurt karo ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 26, 2021

Baccha paalo,

Gaana gaalo,

Murga khaalo,

Lekin duniya waalo,

Mask always daalo ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BWmVKq71r4 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 22, 2021

Muskuraogi toh khushi milegi,

Ghar aaogi toh sushi milegi ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 22, 2021

Gaana suno concert mein ya aekaant mein,

Honey, kulla kar lo please, khaana laga hai daant mein ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 18, 2021

India is a nation,

Dadar is a station,

Don’t fall in love, first complete your education ðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 15, 2021

A for apple aur B for banana hai,

Apni tareef khud karein, buraai karney key liye toh zamana haiðÂÂÂ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 14, 2021