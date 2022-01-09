Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
'Baahubali's Katappa Sathyaraj, Nafisa Ali, Arijit Singh Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Several film celebrities including Sathyaraj, Nafisa Ali and Arijit Singh joined a long list of celebrities who’ve tested positive for Covid-19, recently.

Nafisa Ali, Arijit Singh and Sathyaraj have all tested positive for covid-19 | Source: Instagram/Facebook

2022-01-09T13:15:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 1:15 pm

A slew of film celebrities including Sathyaraj, Baahubali's Katappa, Nafisa Ali, Oriyadarshan and Arijit Singh have tested positive for Covid-19, as the number of cases keep increasing. According to a report in news 18, Sathyaraj, was under home quarantine after testing positive, was rushed to a hospital in Chennai, where he is currently recovering. No official statement from the actor has come out, as yet.

Renowned filmmaker, Priyadarshan, too has been admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai, after the 64-year-old filmmaker tested positive.

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, After the diagnosis, the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ actress was hospitalised. Nafisa herself took to Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans on social media.

 
 
 
Meanwhile, popular singer Arijit Singh too shared a post on his Facebook page and informed that he and his wife has tested positive for COVID-19.

India reported over 1,41,986 daily COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,53,68,372 on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 3,071 cases of Omicron variant were reported across the country. With 40,895 recoveries, the active caseload stands at 4,72,169, as per the health ministry.

Earlier, Bollywood Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Tollywood music composer SS Thaman and actress Trisha Krishnan have been tested positive for Covid-19, who joined a long list of celebrities tested contracted the virus, recently.

 
 
 
The list includes actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, actresses Mithila Palkar,Mrunal Thakur,  Swara Bhasker, music composer Vishal Dadlani, producer Ekta Kapoor, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. Earlier this week, a staff member at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tested positive for the virus.

