Ayushmann Khurrana-Themed Baby Shower Goes Viral Online; Actor Calls It “Cute”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become the poster boy for the greatest content-rich films being made in Bollywood today. His net worth and fan base are skyrocketing, as seen by an Ayushmann-themed baby shower that is presently going viral on the internet. Have a look at the pictures and videos right here:

Palak R Chaudhary, who is a die-hard fan of Khurrana, took to social media to post pictures from this unique baby shower. She posted the pics with the caption, “Throwback to most amazing surprise of my life!! My SURPRISE baby shower party planned by this awesome set of ladies who just know how make me happy! This was an out and out crazy, one of a kind - "Ayushmann" themed party. Yes you read me right! The crazy fan I am, these girls planned it all for me and how! (sic).”

She added, “Right from the cool creatives to the thematic cakes & cutlery too, they did it all by themselves. Thank you so much for an unforgettable memory for life! Who knew, few months later I'd give birth to this baby on @Ayushmann's birthday itself! Too much of coincidence to believe right but YES! It did happen! Sumeir shares his birthday with Mr. Khurrana (sic).”

Palak explains, “I also happened to meet the Man himself a few days before I popped and he himself was amazed at the idea of a baby shower themed on "him". Feel grateful. blessed and Lucky to have such friends in life. Thanks to my darling @rohanvchaudhary for helping them execute this by getting me there and ensuring I don't get the slightest hint of this plan and finally heartfelt gratitude to my favourite @ayushmannk for always being super kind in showering his love to this fan PS: I was so overwhelmed by this, I couldn't sleep for straight two nights (sic).”

Khurrana also saw the video and pics online and shared them on his own social media. He posted it with the caption, “This is so cute! (sic).”