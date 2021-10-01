Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time

Actress Avika Gor shared a before-after picture and this is the motivation we all need to hit the gym and lose those extra kilos.

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time
Avika Gor | Instagram

Trending

Avika Gor On Her Massive Weight Loss: I’m Proud Of What I Could Accomplish In A Short Time
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T22:55:02+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:55 pm

Actress Avika Gor shared a before-after picture of her and she has turned it completely around with her fitness regime and diet. She looks seemingly unfit in the before picture and she looks low on confidence in that as well. But, she has turned it around and how! She stuck to a strict regime and she followed a very sound protocol with her workout regime. Have a look at the picture here:

Gor is very strong mentally and she is someone who can't lay low for long. She knows to bounce back and in style. It, of course, takes a lot of work and dedication.

Talking about the same, she says, "Well, the unfit time was a difficult time. I was used to move a certain way and work in a certain way. When the weight and fitness is not on point, then the body doesn't move the way we want it to. I started by going on a calorie deficit. And then I started working out. I had some great consultants on board and they kept me in a great mind space. It was one day at a time and it was done pretty soon. I am proud of what I could accomplish in a short time. I wish to say one thing that I loved myself even when the fitness was not on point. There was just gratefulness in the mind all through. The body can change differently and one needs to keep it in the positive frame all times. Diet was a major part and I kept moving."

Her pictures are giving people a lot of fitness motivation and inspiring fans to go out and hit the gym just about now.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Gor has created a record of sorts by announcing eight films on her birthday earlier this year. She is working incredibly hard and trying to ensure all the movies get a proper release on their anointed date.

Tags

Prateek Sur Avika Gor Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Read More from Outlook

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Outlook Web Desk / There were 1,48,185 cases of crime against children recorded in 2019 which meant that each day over 400 such crimes are committed in the country.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement