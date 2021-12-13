Venkatesh Poses Like A Nawab At Charminar For His Next Film 'F3'

Today is filmstar Venkatesh's birthday, and to commemorate the event, the creators of his next film 'F3' have released a special poster and a sneak peek. Venkatesh is seen impersonating as a nawab at the famous Charminar and adopting his customary demeanour.

Venkatesh is seen carrying currency notes in his hand, indicating that the film is about money.

The video features music by Devi Sri Prasad, and it's a great birthday present for the actor and his admirers.

Venkatesh is dressed in a trendy blazer and cargo pants. He is smiling and appears to be pretty ecstatic.

Venkatesh has a comedic role in the movie and will be shown suffering from night blindness.

Anil Ravipudi's next Telugu comedy film 'F3: Fun and Frustration' is written and directed by him. It is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film 'F2: Fun and Frustration', as well as the second entry in the 'Fun And Frustration' franchise, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.