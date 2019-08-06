﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  As If Depression Is A Choice: Deepika Padukone's Jibe At Salman Khan Over His Recent Comment

As If Depression Is A Choice: Deepika Padukone's Jibe At Salman Khan Over His Recent Comment

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone took on Salman Khan, without naming him, insisting that depression was not a choice, so it should not be seen as a luxury.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
As If Depression Is A Choice: Deepika Padukone's Jibe At Salman Khan Over His Recent Comment
File Photo
As If Depression Is A Choice: Deepika Padukone's Jibe At Salman Khan Over His Recent Comment
outlookindia.com
2019-08-06T17:46:24+0530

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has taken a jibe at superstar Salman Khan for his comment not long ago that he could not "afford the luxury to be depressed".

Deepika had openly spoken about her ordeal with clinical depression in 2015, and has actively been campaigning against the malaise since then. In a recent interview, she took on Salman, without naming him, insisting that depression was not a choice, so it should not be seen as a luxury.

"People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if, depression is a choice!" Deepika said, talking to "Vogue" magazine.

"The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time," Deepika furthered explained.

According to reports, Salman, last year, had said: "I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me."

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2015, Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental illnesses and reduce the stigma surrounding them.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Deepika Padukone Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith Breathes Down Virat Kohli's Neck, Nathan Lyon Makes Massive Jump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters