Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption From Appearance Before NCB On These 10 Grounds

On Friday, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moved to Bombay High Court to seek modifications of the bail conditions. The Bombay high court will most likely hear the case next week.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption From Appearance Before NCB On These 10 Grounds
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. | Instagram

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption From Appearance Before NCB On These 10 Grounds
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T17:05:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 5:05 pm

On Friday, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan  approached the Bombay High Court, requesting that the conditions imposed on him when he was granted bail in the drugs-on-crime case be modified.

According to the plea, the investigation has now been transferred to a Special Investigation Team of the Delhi (Narcotics Control Bureau) NCB, and the requirement that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed. According to the application, he must be accompanied by police officers whenever he visits the NCB office in this city because of the large number of journalists waiting outside.

His lawyers told PTI that the high court will most likely hear the case next week. Following a raid on a cruise ship, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan on October 3 on charges of alleged drug possession, consumption, and sale/purchase.

Aryan Khan has requested exemptions on the following ten points:

1. He complied with all bail conditions meticulously and assiduously.

2. He went to the NCB office every Friday as directed by the High Court in the conditions order. On November 5, 12, 19, 26, and December 3 and 10, 2021, he paid visits to the office.

3. He went to the NCB Mumbai zonal unit's Kharghar office in response to a summons from the Special Investigation Team, NCB New Delhi.

4. Since the case was taken over by the Special Investigation Team, NCB New Delhi, on November 12, no further statements have been recorded.

5. There is no chance that the Mumbai office will question him, so there is no point in his going to their office every Friday.

6. During his visit to the NCB office, he was trailed by a large number of media personnel, who photographed and questioned him extensively.

7. A large number of police officers are deployed in order to maintain law and order.  However, if the bail conditions are relaxed, this can be avoided.

8. Parity with co-accused Manish Rajgadiya, who was not required to appear every week.

9. He'll show up as and when he's summoned.

10. He is a student from a well-known family who aspires to live a life of honour and dignity.

