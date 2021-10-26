Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Aryan Khan Drug Case: ‘They’re All Watching The Drama’, Says Mika Singh On Bollywood’s Silence

Singer-songwriter Mika Singh supported filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s earlier tweet where he had slammed Bollywood for not standing in up for Shah Rukh Khan.

2021-10-26T08:47:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 8:47 am

Bollywood singer Mika Singh took to Twitter and supported filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s earlier Tweet, in which the filmmaker had called Bollywood “shameless” for staying silent and not supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ever since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 3.

Singh, echoed Gupta’s sentiments and suggested that Bollywood would probably unite only after all of their children were arrested by the NCB.

Singh had earlier also supported several times in support of SRK, and had raised eyebrows after it claims were made by a witness in the cruise drugs case stating an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

There have been several film personalities, including Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta and Raveena Tandon, who have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan. Close friend superstar Salman Khan has also visited the couple several times.

