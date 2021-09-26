Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ Brother Gets Arrested By NCB; Actor Requests To Not Be Dragged In

The brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The arrest was done for the alleged possession of narcotic drugs in the Indian state of Goa. This isn’t the first time that he has been arrested by the NCB. This is the 3rd time for the South African national.

Rampal sent forth a statement to the entire press on the same, asking to not be dragged into the matter. He wrote, “Dear Friends ,Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person. I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side on the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters. Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard (sic).”

Talking about the same to India Today, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, "On the basis of specific information, Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai and Sub Zone Goa seized small quantity of Hashish/Charas from the house of Demetriades Agisilaos, who is a South African National, from his rented accommodation at Span Suites and Villas located in Chopdem, Pernem in North Goa." He went on to add that Demetriades was arrested and sent to judicial custody as per the court’s order for the illicit possession of the recovered drug.