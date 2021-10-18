Arjun Kapoor Goes For A Digital Detox To Focus on 'Ek Villain 2'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has dived deep into making his character for 'Ek Villain 2' relatable. So much so, that the actor has decided to go for a digital detox to ensure nothing distracts him as he shoots for some intense upcoming scenes.
The actor wants to be away from social media for the next few days to shoot some crucial scenes for the film.
Naseer A Ganai / Some workers shifted to safer localities after militants kill two more labourers from Bihar.
Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.
Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs England T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai. Several English players played in the recently concluded IPL in UAE.
Outlook Web Desk / India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector.