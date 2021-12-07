Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

"Young people’s spark, enthusiasm, and energy motivate me. I am reliving the youth while working with young talent,” said AR Rahman.

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons
AR Rahman with his daughters Khatija (L) and Raheema. | Instagram/ @khatija.rahman


2021-12-07T12:54:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 12:54 pm

Raheema and Khatija Rahman, the daughters of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, are also musicians. They performed alongside their father at a U2 event in Mumbai in 2019 and have a huge fan base on social media. Many people praised Khatija Rahman's recent song, 'Rock A Bye Baby,' from the Netflix film 'Mimi.'

According to a report by Hindustan Times, speaking about his daughters, AR Rahman told in an interview, “They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them.”

AR Rahman has been training many other emerging talents for a long time, particularly through his institution KM Music Conservatory and the BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative, which recognises, promotes, and encourages talents working in films, games, or television.

According to AR Rahman, he must give back something valuable to society. “It’s the natural human tendency...when you are growing up, you go to a well and you take water from it and when you actually become a grown-up, you realise that it's your time to create a well so that the next generation can pick up water from there...through that you get more happiness. I always feel what you give is yours and what you take is not yours,” the Oscar winner said.

AR Rahman also spoke about working with new talents. “When I was young I have worked with a lot of older people. I was 12-13 when I went to the studio for the first time and saw people beyond my 30s, 50s, 60s, and 70s...I was the youngest person and what I learned from them is commitment, professionalism, and art. Now, I am doing the reverse. Young people’s spark, enthusiasm, and energy motivate me. I am reliving the youth while working with young talent,” he said.

