Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Actress Anushka Sharma congratulated actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their recent marriage and announced that they will be her new neighbours.

Sharma in an Instagram story posted Kaif's wedding post. According to previous rumours, the newlyweds have rented an apartment in the same sea-facing building where Anushka Sharma lives with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story:

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." She also added, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds." Anushka Sharma also tagged the couple.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a small ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Kaif and Kaushal published the official photos from the wedding ceremony on their Instagram pages a few hours after it took place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Many celebrities congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, taking to the comments section on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." Her husband Nick Jonas commented, "Congrats!"

Hritik Roshan commented, "so amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!" Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "You diddddd ittttt. God bless youuuuuu both." Deepika Padukone said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09." Alia Bhatt wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the pheras on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities had kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by sangeet on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have worked together in two films--'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero' in leading roles opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.