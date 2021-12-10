Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Anushka Sharma congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their private wedding in Rajasthan. She also mentioned that the newlywed couple will live next door to her and husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More
Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To be her new neighbours In Post Congratulating The Duo

Trending

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T19:16:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 7:16 pm

Actress Anushka Sharma congratulated actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their recent marriage and announced that they will be her new neighbours.

Sharma in an Instagram story posted Kaif's wedding post. According to previous rumours, the newlyweds have rented an apartment in the same sea-facing building where Anushka Sharma lives with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story:

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To be her new neighbours In Post Congratulating The Duo

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." She also added, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds." Anushka Sharma also tagged the couple.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a small ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Kaif and Kaushal published the official photos from the wedding ceremony on their Instagram pages a few hours after it took place.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Many celebrities congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, taking to the comments section on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." Her husband Nick Jonas commented, "Congrats!"

Hritik Roshan commented, "so amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!" Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "You diddddd ittttt. God bless youuuuuu both." Deepika Padukone said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09." Alia Bhatt wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the pheras on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities had kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by sangeet on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have worked together in two films--'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero' in leading roles opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Johnny Lever Recreates Iconic 'K3G' Scene With Son Jesse Lever To Celebrate Film's 20th Anniversary

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement