August 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Anu Malik Trolled For Copying Israeli National Anthem For ‘Diljale’s ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

Anu Malik Trolled For Copying Israeli National Anthem For ‘Diljale’s ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

After the Israeli National Anthem played at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, many users to to Twitter and alleged that Anu Malik copied the Israeli National Anthem for his song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:13 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Anu Malik Trolled For Copying Israeli National Anthem For ‘Diljale’s ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’
Anu Malik was trolled on Twitter for copying Israeli National Anthem.
Anu Malik Trolled For Copying Israeli National Anthem For ‘Diljale’s ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’
outlookindia.com
2021-08-02T14:13:59+05:30

Music composer Anu Malik has become one of the top trends on Twitter since yesterday, thanks to a social media user, who has alleged the composer-singer of copying the tune of Israeli National Anthem, ‘Hatikvah’, for his song ‘Mere Mulk Mera Desh’ which featured in the 1996 film 'Diljale'.

On Sunday, after gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's second gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, a social media user shared a clip of the National Anthem and couldn’t help but point out the uncanny similarities with the song.

Since then users have been talking about Malik who has been accused of plagiarising from the West in the past as well. The song's comments section on YouTube, too had people joking about the fact that it is lifted from the Israeli National Anthem. 

'Hatikvah’ was composed in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as its National Anthem in 1948.

Some of the most notable songs , which have been allegedly plagiarised by Malik are ‘’Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar’ from the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' which is allegedly a copy of the theme song of the 1971 hit 'The Godfather' and 'Neend Churayi Meri' from the 1997 film 'Ishq' which is allegedly a copy of 'Sending All My Love' by Linear.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘I have Not Commented Yet’ Shilpa Shetty’s Latest Statement After Husband Raj Kundra’s Arrest; Asks Media And Fans To Give her Family ‘Some Privacy’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Anu Malik Mumbai Bollywood Olympics Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos