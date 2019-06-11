Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Replaced With Pak PM’s Image

﻿
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s twitter biography, which usually reads, ‘Actor... well at least some still saying so!’, was replaced with ‘Love Pakistan’.

2019-06-11T12:22:09+0530

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked, and his profile picture replaced, with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night.

His Twitter biography, which usually reads, "Actor... well at least some still saying so!", was suffixed by "Love Pakistan".

Additionally, three posts were sent out and the verified profile's cover image was also changed. One of the posts includes a picture of Khan with the Pakistan flag.

Another tweet, which was pinned, read: "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland Republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big cyber attack here."

The hacking was taken note of within minutes.

"We have informed our cyber unit and the Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The actor has 37.4 million followers on Twitter, where he regularly shares posts, with what he calls his "extended family".

(IANS)

