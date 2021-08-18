Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Post On Shooting for ‘Khuda Gawah’ In Afghanistan Goes Viral

As the current crisis in Afghanistan continues, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s old Facebook post, recalling his shooting experience in the country for his 1992 film ‘Khuda Gawah’ has gone viral.

In the post, the 78-year-old recalled one of the sequences from the film, playing Buzkashi, a popular sport in the country while riding horses, which was shot in Mazar-e-Sharif in the country.

“The Soviets had just left the country and power handed over to Najibullah Ahmadzai who was a die-hard fan of popular Hindi cinema. He wanted to meet me and we were given right royal treatment. We were treated as VVIP state guests at Mazare-e-Sharif and taken through the length and breadth of the incredibly beautiful country in airplanes with armed escorts. We received the traditional warmth of the locals who have passion of hospitality. We weren't allowed to stay in hotel... a family just vacated its home for us and moved to a smaller house," he recalled in his post.

The film which also starred Sridevi, Chiranjeevi and Danny Dengzongpa was a bit hit in India. Bachchan recalled the “chopper ride” that took the crew to meet the local warlords.

"There were security problems, of course, with tanks and armed soldiers all over the streets. Still, it's been the most memorable trip of my lifetime. The unit was invited by a group of warlords, Danny Dengzongpa, Biloo, Mukul and I boarded a chopper gunship, flanked by five other helicopters. It was an unforgettable ride. The aerial view offered us the vista of purple mountains turning pink and red because of poppies growing there. Time seemed to have stood absolutely still in the valley where the chopper landed,” added.

Bachchan went on to say that the entire film’s crew were treated with utmost respect. “We were smothered with gifts. In Kabul, the night before we flew back to India, Najab called us to president's residence and decorated all of us with the 'order of Afghanistan'. That evening his uncle sang an Indian raga for us with impeccable ease. I don't know where our hosts are, I often wonder where they are today,” he wrote.

