Amitabh Bachchan Selected For Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been unanimously selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, government announced Tuesday.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

The 76-year-old screen icon, who rose to stardom with his 'Angry Young Man' persona capturing the anger of the young generation in the 1970s with films such as "Zanjeer", "Deewar" and "Sholay", continues to be a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.

In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has given memorable performances film after film and is a four-time National Film Award winner.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in cinema. As of 2017, there have been 49 awardees. Among those, actor Prithviraj Kapoor (1971) and actor Vinod Khanna (2017) are the only posthumous recipients.