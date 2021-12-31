Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Victory Over South Africa In Centurion On Social Media

After India defeated South Africa in the first Test match of the current series, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the Indian cricket team.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team India. | Instagram

2021-12-31T10:49:05+05:30
Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:49 am

After India defeated South Africa in the first Test match of the current series, Amitabh Bachchan was delighted. The Indian cricket team, captained by Virat Kohli, defeated the hosts by 113 runs to take the lead in the three-match series.

The actor took to Twitter and congratulated the team for their win; and also mentioned that he is proud of them. Take a look at the tweet shared by Bachchan on his Twitter handle:

Bachchan had been following the game. On the fourth day of the match, the actor posted a photo of himself on Instagram and cheered the team, expressing his support for the side.

Even actor Boman Irani applauded India's win. He tweeted, “Well done India. Made it look easy. Keep the pressure on. You have the goods for a series win!!!!!”

The Indian cricket team is currently staying in South Africa. Kohli and the squad were accompanied by Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika to South Africa. Sharma and Vamika were spotted cheering on the squad from the stands on Wednesday. Fans uploaded a photo of Vamika sitting on Sharma's lap while watching the game. Sharma has also been posting photos from her vacation on social media.

Bachchan, on the other hand, has been quite busy lately. The actor recently wrapped off his role as host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' and has been busy promoting his upcoming flicks. 'Goodbye,' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta; 'Runway 34,' starring Ajay Devgn; 'Jhund,' Nag Ashwin's Project-K, starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas; 'Brahmastra,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and the remake of 'The Intern,' starring Deepika Padukone.

