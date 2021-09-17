Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person

Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person

TV actor Amit Tandon has bashed Mouni Roy and called her out for having allegedly used his wife. He even goes on to call her a dual-faced person.

Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person
Mouni Roy With His Family & Mouni Roy | Instagram

Trending

Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T19:20:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 7:20 pm

Actor Amit Tandon is back in news. The actor’s wife Ruby Tandon had fallen into some trouble a couple of years back, and the actor has finally managed to get his life back together. The upcoming season of Bigg Boss could be a welcome breather for all his fans.

Talking about Mouni Roy, Tandon said to a leading daily, “Mouni Roy who?... I know my wife Ruby won't say this but this took a lot out of her. I don't think I want to see Mouni Roy's face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua (Mouni left her. The way people change, the same thing happened). We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew. We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby's soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya (I'm then done).”

Not just this, Tandon also went on to talk about the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. He said, “Even I see certain performances not being at the optimum level. But at the end of the day, it's all about ratings. I guess, it should be then called a fiction-based reality show. As I said, it's all about getting numbers; decision-makers in the show have to act accordingly I guess.”

On the work front, Tandon has been maintaining his YouTube channel and has been getting a lot of views for his songs.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Tandon Mouni Roy Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Veteran Actor Bollywood Actor TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Lashes Out At Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Lashes Out At Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah

Manoj Bajpayee’s Father, RK Bajpayee, Critical And Admitted To A Hospital

Sidharth Shukla To Robert Pattinson: Here's A List Of Seven Most Handsome Men In The World

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Participating In ‘The Activist’

‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves The Artwork Of This Jadavpur University Student

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Watch: Sherlyn Chopra Takes A Dig At Shilpa Shetty's 'Too Busy' Statement In Raj Kundra’s Pornographic Case

Patrick Dempsey Explains Frustrations With 'Grey's Anatomy' As EP Claims He Was 'Terrorising The Set'

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas On His 29th Birthday; Singer Calls Her The Best

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement