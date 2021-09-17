Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person

Actor Amit Tandon is back in news. The actor’s wife Ruby Tandon had fallen into some trouble a couple of years back, and the actor has finally managed to get his life back together. The upcoming season of Bigg Boss could be a welcome breather for all his fans.

Talking about Mouni Roy, Tandon said to a leading daily, “Mouni Roy who?... I know my wife Ruby won't say this but this took a lot out of her. I don't think I want to see Mouni Roy's face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua (Mouni left her. The way people change, the same thing happened). We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew. We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby's soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya (I'm then done).”

Not just this, Tandon also went on to talk about the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. He said, “Even I see certain performances not being at the optimum level. But at the end of the day, it's all about ratings. I guess, it should be then called a fiction-based reality show. As I said, it's all about getting numbers; decision-makers in the show have to act accordingly I guess.”

On the work front, Tandon has been maintaining his YouTube channel and has been getting a lot of views for his songs.