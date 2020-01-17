Alia Bhatt's Look In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Receives Applause From Bollywood Stars

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" makers recently shared the first look from the film. Alia Bhatt's look from the Sanjay-Leela Bhansali starrer received a lot of praise from several Bollywood stars.

Applauding Alia's look in the poster, Deepika Padukone wrote "love" and added a heart emoji. Her husband Ranveer Singh, who shared the screen with Alia in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 hit Gully Boy, commented: "Here she is indeed Lulu the gangster. Come on."

Several other Bollywood actors praised the actor's look in the film. "Woohoooo! Love it," said Shraddha Kapoor. "Way to go girl," added Anushka Sharma. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also gave a big thumbs up.

Alia's father and Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt also took to twitter and shared the posters of the film, commenting, "I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through." He will be directing Alia in her forthcoming film, "Sadak 2."

The film is based on the story of mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt and her RRR co-star Ajay Devgn. The film being Alia's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to release on September 11.

Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has films like Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Karan Johar's 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.