Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married Next Year: Reports

According to a report, the two will not be exchanging vows this year as the actors have grand plans for their wedding, and don’t want to rush things.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married Next Year: Reports
Latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the know next year | Source: Pinkvilla

Trending

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married Next Year: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T14:37:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 2:37 pm

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will reportedly be tying the know next year, contrary to the earlier reports which suggested that they will be tying the knot in December this year.

According to a report, the two will not be exchanging vows this year as the actors have grand plans for their wedding, and don’t want to rush things.

“Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and that's why they are not going to rush into it. They have been planning their big day for a long time, and it's probably going to take more time,” a source close to the couple was quoted as saying.  

Recent reports had claimed that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had cleared their schedules for the months of November and December, which led to the speculations about a December wedding. However, according to the latest report, the couple is not getting married anytime soon, it can be assumed that it will happen sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers shared a glimpse of her upcoming ‘RRRi; directed by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli. She has completed shooting for 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She is presently working on Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.’ Besides these movies, Alia also has ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' with Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview last year Kapoor had confessed that the two had planned to get married last year, but the pandemic derailed their plans.

“It (marriage) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” he said in an interview with NDTV.

“You know, my girlfriend Alia is a bit of an over achiever and she took every class there is from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her,” he had quipped about Bhatt in that interview.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Back Home From The Hospital

Rajinikanth Back Home From The Hospital

Former American President Barack Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Ram Charan, Jr NTR Look Fierce In SS Rajamouli's Glimpse of 'RRR'

Ishaan Katter’s 26’th Birthday Gift: Return To Theatres After 20 Months!

Katrina Kaif Believes In Maintaining 'Good Relationships With People' She's Had 'Rocky Past With'

Trick And Treat! From Angelina Jolie To Harry Styles, Celebrities Aced Halloween In 2021

Disneyland Shanghai Shuts Down After One Individual Tests Positive For Covid-19

Vishal To Continue To Take Care Of 1800 Students Who Were Sponsored By Puneeth Rajkumar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'The Namesake' Actor Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay; Reveals He Is Engaged To His Partner

'The Namesake' Actor Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay; Reveals He Is Engaged To His Partner

Salman Khan Teaches Rap King Badshah His Hook-Step On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Salman Khan Teaches Rap King Badshah His Hook-Step On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Having Offered ‘Rang De Basanti’ To Farhan Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals Having Offered ‘Rang De Basanti’ To Farhan Akhtar

Emraan Hashmi: Reading Comparisons Of ‘Dybbuk’ To Popular Hollywood Flicks Really Makes Me Happy

Emraan Hashmi: Reading Comparisons Of ‘Dybbuk’ To Popular Hollywood Flicks Really Makes Me Happy

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Outlook Web Desk / Australia has become latest in the list of countries that are allowing Indians vaccinated with Covaxin entry inside their territories.

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / Former Chief Minister Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the CM face of his party, said that he will not be contesting the assembly election due next year himself.

Advertisement