Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married Next Year: Reports

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will reportedly be tying the know next year, contrary to the earlier reports which suggested that they will be tying the knot in December this year.

According to a report, the two will not be exchanging vows this year as the actors have grand plans for their wedding, and don’t want to rush things.

“Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and that's why they are not going to rush into it. They have been planning their big day for a long time, and it's probably going to take more time,” a source close to the couple was quoted as saying.

Recent reports had claimed that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had cleared their schedules for the months of November and December, which led to the speculations about a December wedding. However, according to the latest report, the couple is not getting married anytime soon, it can be assumed that it will happen sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers shared a glimpse of her upcoming ‘RRRi; directed by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli. She has completed shooting for 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She is presently working on Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.’ Besides these movies, Alia also has ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' with Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview last year Kapoor had confessed that the two had planned to get married last year, but the pandemic derailed their plans.

“It (marriage) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” he said in an interview with NDTV.

“You know, my girlfriend Alia is a bit of an over achiever and she took every class there is from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her,” he had quipped about Bhatt in that interview.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)