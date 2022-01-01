Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who welcomed the new year together have given a glimpse of their undisclosed location.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy
The couple will be seen together in the movie 'Brahmastra'. | Instagram\Aliabhatt

Trending

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T15:44:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 3:44 pm

Bollywood actors and couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently photographed leaving Mumbai airport for their holiday to an undisclosed location. Bhatt wished her fans and followers a happy new year on Friday (December 31) evening by posting some stunning photos of herself and Ranbir Kapoor as well as some animals. 

Bhatt uploaded a couple of photos on her Instagram handle. The first photo shows Bhatt posing for a selfie. The following image shows Ranbir Kapoor sipping from a silver glass. After which the pictures show giraffes and lions, among other animals. 

The post has received love and appreciation from their family and friends. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and actress Neetu Kappor dropped a red heart and awestruck emojis while Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote "Wise words my beloved (sic).” Actor Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, wrote '#nadaanparindey’ for the couple. Director Zoya Akhtar wrote "So Nice" with a  red heart emoji.

When the couple made their first public appearance together in actress Sonam Kapoor's reception party in 2018, rumours of Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor began to circulate. Though they avoided discussing their relationship, the couple subsequently revealed that they are dating. 

Earlier this month, the couple was seen in public together while promoting their new film ‘Brahmastra’. In the film's event, the couple, together with director Ayan Mukerji, introduced the world to their lead character Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor).

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Meanwhile, the Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ is all set to release in September this year. It also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Couple Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sivakaethikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Sivakaethikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

Ranvir Shorey And Son 'Almost Hounded' By Hotel Guest's In Goa Amidst Rising Covid Scare

Kartik Aaryan Has A Hilarious Reply To A Fan Asking To Marry Him

New Year 2022: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Their Wishes

RIP: 'Golden Girls' Star Betty White Dies At 99

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

New Year Poetry | New Calendar Day

New Year Poetry | New Calendar Day

Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'

Adivi Sesh Begins Hindi Dubbing For 'Major'

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement