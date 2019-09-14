﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Ali Fazal To Star In A Leading Role Alongside Gal Gadot In Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile

Ali Fazal To Star In A Leading Role Alongside Gal Gadot In Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile

After Victoria and Abdul this is Fazal’s next leading role in a major Hollywood production alongside Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ali Fazal To Star In A Leading Role Alongside Gal Gadot In Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile
Ali Fazal to star with Gal Gadot
Ali Fazal To Star In A Leading Role Alongside Gal Gadot In Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile
outlookindia.com
2019-09-14T11:50:30+0530

After his major motion picture titular lead in Victoria and Abdul, actor Ali Fazal will now be starring opposite the globally renowned and loved Gal Gadot most famously known as playing the role of Wonder Woman. The duo are set to star in the on screen modern day adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel Death on the Nile and is set be directed by Kenneth

Branagh. He has to his credit having directed some immensely popular and successful film including the first film the Thor series, Hamlet, As You Like It , Murder on the orient express amongst many others.

The film is based on the the famous Agatha Christie Novel “Death on the Nile”. It explores the investigation Hercule poirot sets upon due to certain mysterious events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile. As the investigation goes on and a handful of suspects come into question, several of the suspects also meet their demise, further deepening the mystery.

The film is part of the series by 20th Century Fox which earlier saw the much successful film, Murder on the Orient Express taking in major monies at the box office worldwide. This film too boasted of a stellar cast including Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and others. Death on the Nile has previously been made in 1978 starring legends including Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow and others.

The film goes on floors later this month in London and other parts of Europe. Confirming the news, Ali said, “yes i am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and i have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie Novels.”

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Los Angeles Hollywood Bollywood Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Movies Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Hindu Sena Defaces Babar Road Signboard In Delhi, Wants It Named After ‘Great Indian Personality’
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters