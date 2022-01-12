Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Will Be Working On Six New Projects In 2022; Have A Look At His Upcoming Films Here

According to a recent report, Akshay Kumar will be working on six films in 2022, including 'Selfie,' 'The End,' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Apart from these projects, he will also be seen promoting his multiple 2022 releases.

Akshay Kumar Will Be Working On Six New Projects In 2022; Have A Look At His Upcoming Films Here
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar. | Instagram/ @akshaykumar

Trending

Akshay Kumar Will Be Working On Six New Projects In 2022; Have A Look At His Upcoming Films Here
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T14:47:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 2:47 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest performers in the industry, as seen by his future releases and films signed. While many celebrities are taking it easy because to Covid-19, Kumar has a jam-packed schedule and will be bouncing from one job to the next in the next months.

According to a recent report, the actor will be working on six films in 2022, including 'Selfie,' 'The End,' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

As per a Pinkvilla report, Akshay Kumar’s 2022 is packed. The report stated that Kumar has begun the year by filming the last schedule of 'Ram Setu.' The actor will be shooting for the film till the end of January, before calling it a wrap. The film is currently gearing for a Diwali 2022 release.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Following the completion of 'Ram Setu,' Akshay Kumar will commence filming for the remake of 'Driving License.' The film, directed by Raj Mehta and provisionally titled 'Selfie,' is set to begin production in late January/early February. The film features a duel between Kumar, who plays a superstar, and Emraan Hashmi, who plays a cop.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Kumar will allegedly begin filming for 'The End' after completing 'Selfie.' Despite predictions that the filming would begin by the end of March, the timing is still unknown because it is dependent on the Covid situation. A source informed, “It’s a global film, to be shot at real locations across the globe. So, the scheduling will be decided based on the on-ground scenario.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to the report, Akshay Kumar will begin work on another project, which is currently being kept under wraps, in the summer of 2022. Following that, Kumar's 'Gorkha' will hit theatres in July. It's a historical drama with plenty of action, and Kumar has scheduled more than the normal amount of days for this film.

The next for Akshay Kumar would be Ali Abbas Zafar's two-hero action film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Kumar and Tiger Shroff will play two generations of action heroes in the film. With a budget of about Rs 300 crore, the film is expected to be among Bollywood's most expensive. It will be shot in a variety of places over the course of three months at the end of 2022.

'Prithviraj,' 'Bachchan Pandey,' 'Cinderella,' 'Raksha Bandhan,' and 'Ram Setu' will be among the films Akshay Kumar will be promoting in 2022, in addition to the aforementioned flicks. Given his film promotion standards, he would have allowed 10 days each picture to their marketing effort.

'Oh My God 2,' 'Selfie,' 'Gorkha,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and yet to be announced project will be the theatrical release for Kumar in 2023, with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' targeting a festive release towards the last quarter of 2023.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Break Up After 4 Years Of Dating: Reports

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Break Up After 4 Years Of Dating: Reports

Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Befitting Reply In Punjabi To Follower Who Mocked Him

Mark Ruffalo And Hugh Laurie Join Netflix's World War 2 Thriller ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

Dhvani Bhanushali Never Expected ‘Such A Fabulous Response’ For Her Pop Debut ‘Mera Yaar’

Sanjay Mishra: ‘Office Office’ Would Have Been Bigger Had It Released On OTT

Jimmy Sheirgill Not Comfortable With Nudity On Screen

Vishal Furia: In India We’re Stuck To A Particular Way Of Presenting Horror Films

Madhur Bhandarkar Is Worried About Theaters Being Shut Again

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Siddharth Issues Public Apology To Saina Nehwal

Siddharth Issues Public Apology To Saina Nehwal

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Read More from Outlook

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

Asad Ashraf / Can cash-strapped governments like Madhya Pradesh afford expensive concrete symbols? Why do Indian politicians make such a great deal out of erecting statues?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement