Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Akshay Kumar Promises 'Utmost Care' With 'Gorkha' After Former Army Officer Pointed A Mistake In Film's Poster

Major Manik M Jolly, a former officer of one of the Gorkha Rifles regiments,had tweeted and claimed that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete) was incorrect in the ‘Gorkha’ poster.

Akshay Kumar Promises 'Utmost Care' With 'Gorkha' After Former Army Officer Pointed A Mistake In Film's Poster
Akshay Kumar released the poster of his upcoming film 'Gorkha' on Dussehra

Akshay Kumar Promises 'Utmost Care' With 'Gorkha' After Former Army Officer Pointed A Mistake In Film's Poster
2021-10-17T11:00:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 11:00 am

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has “promised to take the utmost care” in his upcoming film ‘Gorkha’, after a retired officer of the Indian Army pointed out a mistake in the film’s poster.

Major Manik M Jolly, a former officer of one of the Gorkha Rifles regiments, tweeted and claimed that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete) was incorrect in the ‘Gorkha’ poster.

On Friday, the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar had announced his new collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai and it happens to be a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo.

Akshay Kumar will headline the film and will essay the role of the iconic war hero on screen. Taking to his social media handles, he revealed his first look as the war hero. In the posters, the actor looked fierce as the soldier who is all set to march into battle with the enemy.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

