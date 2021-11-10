After Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says ‘Enough Is Enough’ In A New Post

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slowly and steadily trying to move on in life after announcing her split from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress keeps herself busy in a variety of ways, such as taking trips with her best friends or signing back-to-back films and partying with close ones. Prabhu has also become very active on social media, posting cryptic messages about moving on and reinventing herself. Prabhu expresses the same sentiment in her most recent Instagram story as well.

Prabhu posted on her Instagram stories about moving on and rediscovering oneself, as well as her desire to not 'dominate' an industry or be the 'number one.' Prabhu shared a quote by Jamie Varon, a Los Angeles-based author. Here’s what the post read as:

"How about you don't have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything: What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success look and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough? What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you (sic)?"

For the unversed, Prabhu and Chaitanya split after four years of marriage, according to an official statement posted on their Instagram. Prabhu and Chaitanya both took to Instagram on October 2 to inform their fans of the news. They also stated that they will cherish the times they spent with each other no matter what.

Prabhu and Chaitanya met on the sets of ‘Ye Maya Chesave’ and fell in love on the sets of ‘Autonagar Surya’ in 2014. They dated for three years before marrying in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017. They decided to split up after four years of marriage due to 'irreconcilable differences.'