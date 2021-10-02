Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
It's Official: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya 'Part Ways As Husband And Wife'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken to social media to make the announcement of splitting from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

2021-10-02T18:08:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 6:08 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the news of her split from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, on her social media pages. There have been stories floating on social media about their split for the past few weeks, and the two had kept mum until now. Finally, it’s official.

Prabhu wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic).”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Prabhu turned off the comments section on the Instagram post. Seemingly, she doesn't want to make a mess of the situation with fans and trolls commenting all sorts of things on her post.

There has been no statement yet from Chaitanya or the Akkineni family as of yet.

