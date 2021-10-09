Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

After Shamita Shetty, Now Jay Bhanushali Shamed For His Age On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Earlier this week actress Shamita Shetty was slammed for her age, and now Jay Bhanushali has been shamed for the same by fellow contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

After Shamita Shetty, Now Jay Bhanushali Shamed For His Age On ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Jay Bhanushali | Instagram

Trending

After Shamita Shetty, Now Jay Bhanushali Shamed For His Age On ‘Bigg Boss 15’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T08:55:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 8:55 am

Only a few days into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, it breaks records for being the show to make maximum headlines in a week. Things stirred up inside the house pretty quickly and in just about a week since they entered the show, contestants have had some nasty and heated arguments, one which included damaging ‘Bigg Boss' property too.

The surprise package and reportedly the highest-paid actor on the show currently, Jay Bhanushali is being brought under the scanner for not mincing his words and for standing out and not taking the arrogance of fellow contestants towards him with silence.

But this time around, the fans of already established actors have come together and cried foul over Simba Nagpal's comment on Jay Bhanushali’s age. Previously Shamita Shetty too was shamed for her age and called an ‘Aunty’ by actor Karan Kundrra and the internet did not take it too well.

After the fight that went viral, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal played it down. In a conversation between newbies Ieshaan Sehgaal and Simba Nagpal, the latter passed comments for actors who have already established themselves. About Jay, he said, “Inka problem kya hai pata hai, yeh log bade log hain, inke career jo hain, woh khatam hone ko hain, toh yeh all out hai. (These people are big people, they are in the sunset of their careers, so they go all out to fight).”

Jay Bhanushali is not the one to take a backseat. This year the contestants have been resorting to taking personal digs, especially at the known faces.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Talking of Jay Bhanushali, he has been working for almost two decades now. The 36-year-old actor also got his big Bollywood launch after his work in television and has hosted quite a few shows. As per sources, the actor was to fly for Russia for an elaborate shoot but he got offered ‘Bigg Boss’ a night prior to the premiere with a whopping amount that he couldn't say no to.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Garners Praise From Al Pacino For Her LA University Play

Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Garners Praise From Al Pacino For Her LA University Play

‘Squid Game’ Director Squashes Allegations Of The Netflix Series Being Copied From A Japanese Film

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 5: Jungle Witnesses Fights, Drama And Some Romance

JP Dutta Becomes First Civilian To Be Awarded Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower

Abhishek Banerjee: Struggles Of Athletes Are Not Discussed Enough

Ranveer Singh On His Decision To Debut On TV

Lakshmi Manchu's Birthday Resolution Is To Travel And Explore New Places

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Read More from Outlook

Nobody Above Law: BJP President J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Nobody Above Law: BJP President J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Outlook Web Desk / JP Nadda said that neither the BJP nor its government supports any activity where law is taken into hands.

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Rohit Sharma Admits ‘Collective MI Failure’ For IPL 2021 Ouster

Rohit Sharma Admits ‘Collective MI Failure’ For IPL 2021 Ouster

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

Associated Press / The focus of talks in Doha, Qatar, would be holding Afghanistan's Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan.

Advertisement