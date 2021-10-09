After Shamita Shetty, Now Jay Bhanushali Shamed For His Age On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Only a few days into the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, it breaks records for being the show to make maximum headlines in a week. Things stirred up inside the house pretty quickly and in just about a week since they entered the show, contestants have had some nasty and heated arguments, one which included damaging ‘Bigg Boss' property too.

The surprise package and reportedly the highest-paid actor on the show currently, Jay Bhanushali is being brought under the scanner for not mincing his words and for standing out and not taking the arrogance of fellow contestants towards him with silence.

But this time around, the fans of already established actors have come together and cried foul over Simba Nagpal's comment on Jay Bhanushali’s age. Previously Shamita Shetty too was shamed for her age and called an ‘Aunty’ by actor Karan Kundrra and the internet did not take it too well.

After the fight that went viral, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal played it down. In a conversation between newbies Ieshaan Sehgaal and Simba Nagpal, the latter passed comments for actors who have already established themselves. About Jay, he said, “Inka problem kya hai pata hai, yeh log bade log hain, inke career jo hain, woh khatam hone ko hain, toh yeh all out hai. (These people are big people, they are in the sunset of their careers, so they go all out to fight).”

Jay Bhanushali is not the one to take a backseat. This year the contestants have been resorting to taking personal digs, especially at the known faces.

Talking of Jay Bhanushali, he has been working for almost two decades now. The 36-year-old actor also got his big Bollywood launch after his work in television and has hosted quite a few shows. As per sources, the actor was to fly for Russia for an elaborate shoot but he got offered ‘Bigg Boss’ a night prior to the premiere with a whopping amount that he couldn't say no to.