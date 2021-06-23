After Much Controversy, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ Is All Set To Premiere On Zee5 Every Friday

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced its latest Zindagi original Dhoop Ki Deewar is slated to be released on June 25. Starring Pakistani actor couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a cross-border story of love, family and loss.

ZEE5 has announced a weekly episodic premiere every Friday at 12 noon IST that promises to excite viewers and keep them coming back for more.

The show chronicles the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara, played by Aly, from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in war. Their shared grief becomes a foundation of their friendship. While Aly is known for her performance in the Sridevi-fronted feature film Mom and the telefilm Behadd, Mir has appeared in serials like Sammi and Ehd-e-Wafa.

The last episode of ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ will be showcased on the special occasion of the 75th Independence Day for both India and Pakistan.

Calling it a special gesture of peace, solidarity, and 'heart over hate' on a very special day for both countries, Zindagi spokesperson said, “‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ is a tale of separation, courage and sacrifice that unfolds in the families of martyrs. Our intention with the show is to ensure that a unique, powerful yet emotional story travels across continents. This is our special gesture of choosing ‘heart over hate'.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “An opportunity to tell such a powerful yet touching story does not come by easily. Through ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’, we want to touch as many lives as we can and start a conversation about ‘heart over hate’. At ZEE5, we believe in innovating constantly and look forward to seeing greater success with weekly episodic releases of the show and a renewed launch time of 12 noon.”

Speaking of this initiative, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "This show is a sincere effort to demonstrate the collateral damage caused by war and a call to viewers from both sides of the border and across the world to introspect the need for peace. We hope the viewers will connect to the show and would love to hear their response as we release fresh episodes week on week.”

Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, written by Umera Ahmed, and directed by Haseeb Hasan, Zindagi's upcoming original ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ is a tale of family and loss with real-life couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead.

