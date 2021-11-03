Adivi Sesh's 'Major' To Release In Theatres On February 11, 2022

The release date of Telugu actor Adivi Sesh's much-awaited film 'Major' has been locked. The film is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

The movie, which is co-produced by Sony Pictures, Mahesh Babu, Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra, has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Adivi will be essaying the lead role in the film.

Talking about the decision to go for a February release, producer Sharath Chandra tells us,: "'Major' just completed shoot. We have a good film in hand and our film will be ready by end of this year. So with a month's window for marketing, and considering the line-up of films, we believed Feb 11 is a good date for us to put the film out. Hopefully by then, covid would've come down and theaters all across would also allow full occupancy."

While the film was shot in Hindi and Telugu, it will also be dubbed and release in Malayalam.

Picking up a date, which would fit all language markets is a tricky business.

Producer Anurag Reddy explains, "Yes, picking a release date when you are coming out in multiple languages is a challenge. We will have to look at possibility of release in terms of marketing and distribution, so this is a little complex than doing in just one market. A certain date might work in one market and not in another market. It's challenging and complex but that's the fun. It's probably three times more effort than picking a normal date for one language."

As Adivi marks his debut in Hindi film industry with 'Major', the film will release close to Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which has been announced for a Valentine's Day release.

Sharing his thoughts on, if 'Major' could clash with the Aamir Khan starrer in Hindi market, Chandra says, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a huge film, and I'm personally excited about watching it as well! But there's it 52 weeks in a year and over a hundred big films - and given 'Major' is a very different genre as well, I feel it won't affect the performance or reception of our film. We'll have to consider not just Hindi but Telugu and Malayalam, not to mention international as well - and it's a date that's working for us in all the markets."