Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee Pair Up For Vikramaditya Motwane's Webseries 'Stardust'

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Bengali cinema star, director Prosenjit Chatterjee are all set to make their OTT debut with webseries "Stardust" under the direction of Vikramaditya Motwane.

'Stardust' is a webseries which reveals the insights of the film industry. From Bollywood rivalry to the working culture, the fictional drama is inspired from real incidents.

"The show is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. But it will be a fictional take on Bollywood from the 40s era to the next 40 years. Currently it is being planned as eight to nine episodes for season one," a source close to the show's team told PTI

The series was initially scheduled to hit floors in March-April last year, however the coronavirus pandemic slowed down the shoot.

"The show will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee. There will be other notable actors too," the source added.

Vikramaditya Motwane was earlier praised for his critically-acclaimed show "Sacred Games" which streamed on Netflix.

Talking about the release, the source said that the team is planning to start the production on series this year in March-April

Besides "Stardust", Motwane is set to bring the unheard stories of Tihar jail on screen with the series adaptation of "Black Warrant", publisher Roli Books had announced in June last year.

Motwane recently launched his production banner, Andolan Films and their first venture is "AK vs AK", which he directed.

(With PTI inputs)

