Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi To Resume Shooting For Vikramaditya Motwane’s 'Stardust': Sources

Actors Aditi Rao Hyari and Wamiqa Gabbi will be soon returning to complete the shooting of filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming series ‘Stardust’, which will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The shooting was put on halt because of the second and a deadlier wave of coronavirus in the country earlier this year.

“The makers of Stardust had shot for two days, but had to halt the shoot to take necessary precautions against the second wave of Covid-19. It was during that time when all shoots had to be halted across the state,” says the source.

However, with state governments slowly lifting the lockdowns imposed by them due the pandemic, the shooting of the Motwane’s magnum opus, according to the source, will begin soon in Mumbai.

“They are preparing to go back on set as things are getting better today and things are opening up once again. The shoot is going to resume in Mumbai and the actors and the crew are getting ready to start shooting again in July is what I have heard,” the source added.

