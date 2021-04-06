Actress Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Under Home Quarantine

Amid a second wave of the pandemic gripping India, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Apart from Kaif, a slew of other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal fell prey to the virus, recently.

37-year-old Kaif took to Instagram to make the announcement and said that she is under home quarantine.

The actress also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

The "Bharat" star said she is currently following protocols listed by her doctors and thanked fans for their continued support.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors…Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Kaif posted on her Instagram story.

Earlier in the day, comic Kunal Kamra also tested Covid-19 positive, along with his parents.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With PTI inputs)

