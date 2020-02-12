Actor Namit Das Dares To Be Different!

After making a huge impact with films like Pataakha, Sui Dhaaga, and many others, Namit Das is all set to amaze the audience with his exciting future projects.



One of the upcoming films that Namit is a part of is the comedy-drama Bahut Hua Sammaan. The actor who plays a pivotal role in the film has a unique take on the political and social commentary that is rampant around everyone at the moment.



Sharing his experience of the film, Namit says, “Bahut Hua Sammaan has a different take on what is going on in the society. As an actor, it excites me to be a part of a project which dares to be different in its commentary. The script is beautifully written and our director, Ashish Shukla’s vision has taken it to the next level. I cannot wait for the audience to see this film.”



Shot in Lucknow and Varanasi this full-blown entertainer features Namit Das, Nidhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire and Flora Saini. Produced by Sa Re Ga Ma’s Yoodlee Films banner, Bahut Hua Sammaan is directed by Ashish Shukla and is set to release this year.