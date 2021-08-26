Abhishek Bachchan, Meezan Jafri Not Approached For Hindi Remake Of ‘Oh My Kadavule’: Spokesperson

A spokesperson for the makers of the popular Tamil romantic-fantasy film ‘Oh My Kadavule’ have denied reaching actors Abishek Bachchan and Meezaan Jafri for the Hindi remake of the same film.

“This is with regards to the rumours that have been doing the rounds that Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey have been approached for the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film 'Oh My Kadavule', directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. We would like to clarify that the news is untrue. As of now the makers are on the scripting stage and no actors have been finalized for the project,” the spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by Times Of India.



Earlier there were reports that Bachchan and Jafri were onboard the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film which had released on Valentine’s Day last year.

Meanwhile, Bachchan had revealed that he underwent a surgery after he met with an accident on the sets of his new film.

“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine