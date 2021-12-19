Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan: I've Seen A Lot Of Heartache And Heartbreak To Make It Through These 21 Years

Actor Abhishek Bachchan opens up about having completed 21 years in Bollywood, but it wasn't a cakewalk, as he had his shares of ups and downs along the way.

Abhishek Bachchan: I've Seen A Lot Of Heartache And Heartbreak To Make It Through These 21 Years
Abhishek Bachchan | Instagram

Trending

Abhishek Bachchan: I've Seen A Lot Of Heartache And Heartbreak To Make It Through These 21 Years
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T11:19:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:19 am

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been garnering a positive response for his recent act in 'Bob Biswas'. The actor, who clocked 20 years in Bollywood last year, recently got talking about his Bollywood journey. In a conversation with Rolling Stone India, Abhishek looked back on his long journey in Bollywood and revealed why it has not always been easy.

Commenting on nepotism, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I’ve seen the good side of being an employed actor, I’ve seen the other side of being an unemployed actor. The point is, you can’t take things personally… At the end of the day, it’s just business. If your films are not doing well, nobody’s going to put money on you to make another film. So, I do believe that the conversation around this whole nepotism has become a bit convenient."

He added that he never had it easy despite being a superstar's son. "And we’re forgetting certain details. I’ve… It’s taken a lot of effort, a lot of heartache and heartbreak to make it through these 21 years. It’s not been easy," Abhishek Bachchan said.

He further added, “It took me over two years to get my first film. A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine,” the actor revealed, referring to 'Refugee'.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the interview. He tweeted, "One doesn't achieve anything without struggle. I am proud of your struggle, I am very happy about your achievements. I hope the words of (your) grandfather and blessing be by our side for generations to come from generation to generation (sic)," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Abhishek Bachchan's last two releases, 'Ludo' and 'Bob Biswas', have been well received. The actor will next be seen in 'Dasvi' and in the remake of a Tamil thriller.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Meryl Streep On Returning To Films After Pandemic Lockdown: I Forgot How To Act

Meryl Streep On Returning To Films After Pandemic Lockdown: I Forgot How To Act

Mahima Makwana: Radhika Madan, Sushant Singh Rajput Have Created A Path For Other TV Actors

Tom Holland Surprised By 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box-Office Collections; Dwayne Johnson Sends Congratulations

Nagarjuna's 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' Will See SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Grace The Grand Finale

Mahesh Dattani On Isolation And The Emergence Of Digital Theatre | The Year That Was 2021

Sands of time - Part III: When Shah Rukh Khan Met Fyodor Dostoevsky

How Independent Music Allowed Women To Freely Express Themselves

Salman Khan Welcomes Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor And Remo D’Souza For A Spectacular Night On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Aranyak’s Response Has Been So Gratifying: Siddharth Roy Kapur

‘Aranyak’s Response Has Been So Gratifying: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Priyadarshan On Working With Urvashi In 'Appatha': Wanted A Challenging Actress For This Role

Priyadarshan On Working With Urvashi In 'Appatha': Wanted A Challenging Actress For This Role

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement