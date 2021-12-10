Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

“I had always thought that to reach out is to be weak, just handle it yourself," said actor Abhay Deol.

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low
Abhay Deol with cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. | Instagram

Trending

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T17:32:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 5:32 pm

When actor Abhay Deol fell out of favour in the film industry, he stated he didn't seek out to his cousins Sunny and Bobby Deol. In the 2000s, Abhay Deol blazed a trail as the poster boy for parallel cinema, but his career stalled after cult popularity.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor stated that asking for help was a sign of 'weakness,' and that he has always thought that difficulties are better dealt with alone.

Asked if he had turned to his actor cousins for help in moments of despair, Abhay Deol said, “I had always thought that to reach out is to be weak, just handle it yourself. I no longer believe that, of course. But I think my lows were low because I never reached out to anyone. I always tried to handle things on my own.”

Abhay Deol said that he has reached a place in his life where he would reach out for assistance if he needed it. But, he added, “Now, the thing is, I’ve reached a point in my life where the highs and lows don’t affect me as much. Because I’ve been at it for a while. I’ve been on my own when I’ve been down low, and I’ve been on my own when I’ve been up high. All I know is that I don’t want to be on my own. That’s it. Being high, being low doesn’t matter. It’s just being in communion, in community, have your tribe. I’ve been very fortunate. I met some wonderful people along the way. I have my community; some are family, some are friends like family.”

Abhay will next be seen in 'Velle,' a new film that also stars his nephew, Karan Deol. Karan Deol made his acting debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,' directed by his father, Sunny Deol.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunny Deol Abhay Deol Karan Deol Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Johnny Lever Recreates Iconic 'K3G' Scene With Son Jesse Lever To Celebrate Film's 20th Anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement