Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

‘Aarya’ got nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. Actor Ankur Bhatia, who played Sangram, talks to Outlook and says he is super happy and overjoyed at this nomination.

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud
Ankur Bhatia | Instagram

Trending

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T22:16:28+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:16 pm

‘Aarya’ has been one of the most popular Indian shows on OTT. The show, which was directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, is in the news since the morning after it got nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. One of the prime characters of the show, Sangram, played by actor Ankur Bhatia got a lot of love from the audiences all over. He is excited and happy that the show got such a great nomination.

Talking to Prateek Sur, Bhatia says, “I am so excited and happy. I think everyone in the team is congratulating each other since the morning. I hope so that we win. It is already a huge thing that we guys are nominated. I really hope we win and make India proud. That would be amazing. Fingers crossed.”

At the Emmy’s, ‘Aarya’ made it to the final four alongside Chile's ‘El Presidente’, Israel's ‘Tehran’ and the UK show ‘There She Goes’ season two. ‘Aarya’ is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama ‘Penoza’. The winners for the 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced during an in-person ceremony, to be held in New York City on November 22.

Tags

Prateek Sur Ankur Bhatia Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan

It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated

From Richard Madden To Idris Elba: Who Will Replace Daniel Craig As The Next James Bond?

Watch: Jubin Nautiyal Refuses To Kiss Mouni Roy While Shooting for Their Upcoming Music Video

Dhvani Bhanushali Is ‘Super Happy’ After ‘Mehendi’ Becomes The Most Viewed Song On YouTube In 24 Hours

Inside Pics And Videos: ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Takes You Back In Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from Art & Entertainment

Satyajeet Dubey: Before ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Even On OTT, I Was Being Offered Substandard Material

Satyajeet Dubey: Before ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Even On OTT, I Was Being Offered Substandard Material

Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Watch: Mohanlal Speaks To His Die Hard Fan After Her Call To Meet The Superstar Went Viral

Watch: Mohanlal Speaks To His Die Hard Fan After Her Call To Meet The Superstar Went Viral

Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture; Says It’s Got ‘Far Out Of Hand’ And ‘No One Is Safe’

Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture; Says It’s Got ‘Far Out Of Hand’ And ‘No One Is Safe’

Read More from Outlook

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Seema Guha / China, Afghanistan and the Quad are the pressing issues that form the backdrop of PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Joe Biden

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power KKR To A Seven-Wicket Win

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power KKR To A Seven-Wicket Win

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders scored their second straight win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 while MI suffered their second consecutive loss.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement