Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

Through his collection at The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, designer Gaurav Gupta aims to minimise carbon emissions and help alleviate the worsening climate change.

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean
Lakme Fashion Week | Instagram

Trending

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T19:14:55+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 7:14 pm

LFW finale designer Gaurav Gupta is creating couture from ocean plastic and will be having Kareena Kapoor as his show stopper. Just a few hours to go for his show which is about reimagining couture. Here is a sneak peek at his collection and what it means to him.

His purpose this time around is all about embracing change and stepping out of our comfort zone and redefining life as we know it. Taking inspiration from that and changing the concept of a runway finale- Gaurav Gupta introduces his interpretation of #DefineToRedefine - a collection that took birth in the ocean. Creating a line-up made entirely of recycled ocean plastic, the Finale will witness him create magic as he takes Lakmé’s beauty statement of #DefineToRedefine to the next level. Walking the ramp for him and his showstopper this season is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reflecting upon the endlessness and expanse of the ocean, advanced diver and ocean lover Gaurav sketched and developed the collection in the Andamans, during his diving retreat, in an attempt to make sustainability sexy. Through this collection, Gaurav aims to minimise carbon emissions and help alleviate the worsening climate change. Made with precision he has used fabrics created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills and employed to create a chunk of the collection. The metallic fabrics emulate a feeling that one gets underwater and have been used to create a plethora of glamorous silhouettes in the form of sexy evening dresses, elaborate gowns and coordinate sets. Base fabrics and linings have also been made environmentally conscious by using pet plastic.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Definition and precision are seen in the sharp lines and edges across the endless forms and silhouettes - echoing the boundless underwater. Ranging from couture, demi-couture and hinting towards ready to wear, the collection meets the moment - as new glamour makes its debut questioning what is casual and what is over the top. Digital renditions and fabric research emulate a new aesthetic, drawing elements from the incessant aquatic life, coral, jellyfish and fantasy creatures.

“I am excited to showcase our interpretation of #DefineToRedefine on the runway for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and make sustainability sexy. Working with Lakmé Fashion Week is always a thrilling experience and having Kareena Kapoor Khan be my muse makes it even more special. This year, more than ever, you can expect The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale to redefine boundaries in fashion and beauty”, says Gaurav Gupta, Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer.

Returning to the runway after a brief hiatus is the ever-stunning Bollywood star and Lakmé Brand Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan. At the upcoming Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, she will bring alive Gaurav’s vision of this season’s beauty theme ‘Define to Redefine’.

“I am really looking forward to the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week this season. It feels great to be back on the ramp. It has been a challenging year for all of us and what better way to celebrate the resilience and spirit of this industry and its people. You can expect a stellar show from Gaurav with a collection that embodies precision, definition and redefines fashion”, says Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakmé Brand Ambassador and Showstopper.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Mumbai Lakme Fashion Week Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

Ram Gopal Varma: NCB Is Making Aryan Khan A 'Super Sensitive Actor'

Of Separation And Loss: Verses By Muddasir Ramzan

'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix's Biggest Launch With 11 Million Views

SRK Fan Holds 'Release Aryan Khan' placard Outside Court

Watch: Taapsee Pannu Interacts With Hima Das On Sports, Ambition And 'Rashmi Rocket'

‘Sanak’ director Kanishk Varma: Hostage drama is a popular genre in Hollywood

Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement