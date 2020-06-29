As Govt Bans 59 Chinese Apps, A Look At India's Top TikTok Stars

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok. TikTok, which took India’s Internet by storm as millions of youth used the app to create and share short comedy, music and creative videos. It is one of the biggest platforms for creators after YouTube. The video-sharing app has given birth to several TikTok stars who have a huge following, ranging in millions.

Here is a look at some of India’s top Tik Tok Stars:

Actress Ahsaan Channa also figures as one of the top TikTok stars in India. Channa, who began her career as a child actor in Bollywood films, has acted in several movies and web series. She shot to fame on TikTok for her comical lip-sync videos.

Riyaz Aly is one of the most popular TikTok stars of India. He holds the record of being the first user of TikTok to reach 10 Million and 20 Million followers. His videos include lip-syncs, dancing, and comedy.

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar rules the TikTok space as well with millions of followers. Her videos include lip-syncs and music.

Another famous TikTok star is Heer Naik who is popular for her transition skills, which made her win the TikTok transition badge.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular TikTok user in India who is also famous for her roles in TV serials that featured in on Colors TV channel. Her dancing videos are very famous on TikTok.

Founder and Director of Ace Production, Awez Darbar is a Choreographer and dancer as well as India TikTok representative. Awez is also popular on Instagram.