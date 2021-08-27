500 Skydives and 13,000 Motocross Jumps: Tom Cruise Preparing To Pull Off The Most Dangerous Sunt In ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who Is known for doing stunts himself and his action film franchise and has pulled of some iconic stunts in the action film franchise ‘Mission:Impossible’ is preparing currently to pull off the most dangerous stunt in the franchise, for the upcoming instalment.

At the ongoing CinemaCon film trade show in Las Vegas, the makers of the film shared a behind-the-scenes footage of the actor riding a motorcycle on a mountain cliff.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted. I’ve wanted to do this, since I was a little kid. We've been working on this for years. We're going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump," Cruise said at the convention via conferencing, while introducing the video.

According to reports, the behind-the-scenes footage showed Cruise preparing by performing more than 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps before traveling to an elaborate ramp constructed on a remote Norwegian cliff to shoot the stunt itself.

The film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, nervously watched through his hands as Cruise successfully opened his parachute and landed safely before proclaiming: "I think I can hold onto the bike a little longer."

The annual CinemaCon trade show features Hollywood stars as well as never-before-seen footages of the upcoming projects, although A-listers stayed away from this week's event due to Covid-19 concerns.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine