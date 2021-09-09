5 Web Series Which You Must Binge-Watch With Your Buddies Over This Long Ganpati Weekend

This long weekend of the Ganpati festival is all about bringing in your friends all under one roof and enjoy. Well, considering the pandemic is still at large, it would be great of after the festivities people tend to stay indoors and spend some quality time with each other.

Don't you want to just have a chilled beer, order a pizza and binge-watch some series with your buddies over this long weekend? If that’s your plan, here are 5 such lesser-known web series that you can binge-watch with your gang of friends.

‘Pitchers’

The show centres around four friends who begin a start-up, and revolves around the struggle to make it successful. It's loaded with drama, humour and portrays the ambitions, struggles of urban Indians, who are bogged down with the corporate culture and are trying to do something on their own and yet have a respectable income from it to lead a proper life.

‘Baked’

Guys who've lived their life at a hostel would totally relate to this web series. A long weekend to reminisce those days gone by! This genre-bending series takes you on a roller coaster ride as our oddball trio juggle student life with business, and invariably manage to land themselves in trouble!

‘Kaushiki’

‘Kaushiki’, played by Sayani Gupta, is a young girl who moves from Darjeeling to Ahmedabad and becomes a part of a popular and high-profile group of friends. Extremely glad about the change in her life, ‘Kaushiki’ finds herself in a complex situation when she discovers her friends, who appear to be exciting and bubbly turn out to be corrupt and live a life based on the horrific foundations of wrongdoings. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Suparn Verma, the series also features renowned artists such as Rannvijay Singha, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, Manasi Scott, Rajeev Siddharta and Shruti Srivastava.

‘Tere Liye Bro’

This show is about friendship and how everything changes after the sudden death of a close friend. The plot revolves around how a group of best friends, along with the deceased friend's sister, try to fulfil his bucket list. The show makes us wonder, how in our busy schedules we sometimes lose touch with our key relationships. It makes you realise the importance of certain relationships and why you should make some serious efforts to maintain them.

‘The Reunion’

'The Reunion' is a story about four BFFs who meet after a long time. The series will bring back bubbling memories from your own past and also offer engaging twists and turns that you least expect, episode after episode. ‘The Reunion’, a show produced by The Zoom Studios, will introduce you to the reunion of its key protagonists — Aarya, the creative head at a major fashion label; Gaurav, a stand-up comedian enjoying his new-found celebrity status; Deva, an HR consultant and her husband Dev, who is busy chasing his start-up dream.

Here’s wishing you all a very happy Ganeshotsav.