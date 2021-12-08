Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

Dwayne Johnson bags multiple awards in the midst of star-studded nominations. Check the full list of winners here.

2021-12-08T14:15:02+05:30
Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 2:15 pm

Dwayne Johnson walked away with the Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 trophies, as well as the honorary People's Champion Award, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The 47th edition of this ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on December 7. The annual fan-voted awards presentation — which spans 40 categories and recognises many kinds of entertainment across film, television, music, and pop culture. Kenan Thompson was the show's host.

Scarlett Johansson as 'Black Widow', Simu Liu in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', and Tom Hiddleston as 'Loki' all took home honours from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Christina Aguilera, who received the inaugural Music Icon Award, Halle Berry, who received the People's Icon Award, and Kim Kardashian, who received the Fashion Icon Award, all earned honorary awards.

The complete list of winners are as follows

The Movie of 2021-

WINNER: 'Black Widow'

 
 
 
The Comedy Movie of 2021-

WINNER: 'Free Guy'

The Action Movie of 2021-

WINNER: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

The Drama Movie of 2021-

WINNER: 'Cruella'

The Family Movie of 2021-

WINNER: 'Luca'

The Male Movie Star of 2021-

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson ('Jungle Cruise')

The Female Movie Star of 2021-

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson ('Black Widow')

The Drama Movie Star of 2021-

WINNER: Kevin Hart ('Fatherhood')

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021-

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson ('Jungle Cruise')

The Action Movie Star of 2021-

WINNER: Simu Liu ('Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings')

The Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Loki'

The Drama Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Grey's Anatomy'

The Comedy Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Never Have I Ever'

The Reality Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

The Competition Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'The Voice'

The Male TV Star of 2021-

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston ('Loki')

The Female TV Star of 2021-

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo ('Grey's Anatomy')

The Drama TV Star of 2021-

WINNER: Chase Stokes ('Outer Banks')

The Comedy TV Star of 2021-

WINNER: Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building')

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021-

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021-

WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Competition Contestant of 2021-

WINNER: JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)

The Reality TV Star of 2021-

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Squid Game'

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021-

WINNER: 'Lucifer'

The Male Artist of 2021-

WINNER: Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021-

WINNER: Adele

The Group of 2021-

WINNER: BTS

The Song of 2021-

WINNER: Butter (BTS)

The Album of 2021-

WINNER: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

The Country Artist of 2021-

WINNER: Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021-

WINNER: Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021-

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021-

WINNER: Butter (BTS) 

The Collaboration Song of 2021-

WINNER: Stay (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

The Social Star of 2021-

WINNER: Britney Spears

The Pop Special of 2021-

WINNER: Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2021-

WINNER: Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)

The Game Change of 2021-

WINNER: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021-

WINNER: Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

