CRPF Jawan Among 3 Injured In J&K Encounter

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and a constable along with an Indian Army soldier were injured in a gunfight in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

The gun battle in Redwani village started earlier following specific inputs about militant presence.

At least two to three militants were said to be holed up in the village and they have engaged the security forces in a sustained gunfight.

The official said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

#JammuAndKashmir: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

He said the gunfight is going on and further details were awaited.

In another operation, the official said, exchange of fire is on between security forces and militants at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district.

The area was cordoned off by security forces Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said.

Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Last week, four militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two other Army men were injured in the gunbattle.

"Four terrorists have been killed in the operation in Nadigam area of Shopian," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia had said.



(With inputs from IANS and PTI)