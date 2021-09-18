Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

Preetinder Singh, DIG, Saharanpur range said the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T13:11:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 1:11 pm

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, the Election Commission directed transfer of a total of 28 police inspectors, including 11 station house officers from Muzaffarnagar who have been posted here for more than three years an official said on Saturday.

DIG of Saharanpur range Preetinder Singg  said the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.

The police personnel were transferred to Shamli and Saharanpur districts from Muzaffarnagar, the DIG said.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Muzaffarnagar Election Commission UP Assembly Election 2022 Police Personnel Transfer National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

CBSE All Set To Carry Out Central Teacher Eligibility Test between Dec 16-Jan 13

Raj Kundra Seeks Bail In Pornographic Case; Says Being Made ‘Scapegoat’

Priyanka Gandhi Holidays In Shimla Amid Crisis In Punjab Congress

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Linked To Terror Module Busted By Delhi Police

Kerala Rights Panel Files Case Over ‘Denial’ Of Hospital Admission To Pregnant Lady

ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

MP: Lover's Family Burn Man To Death Over Love Affair, Police Held Four

India Registers 35,662 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Reach 3,40,639

India Registers 35,662 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Reach 3,40,639

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Harish Manav / Punjab Congress crisis has taken a fresh turn as the party high command is learnt to have asked CM Amarinder Singh to resign. A legislative party meeting will be held today.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

Outlook Correspondent / With his unexpected move, Babul Supriyo has become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP to switch over to the TMC.

Advertisement