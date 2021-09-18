EC Directs Transfer Of 28 Police Personnel From Muzaffarnagar Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, the Election Commission directed transfer of a total of 28 police inspectors, including 11 station house officers from Muzaffarnagar who have been posted here for more than three years an official said on Saturday.

DIG of Saharanpur range Preetinder Singg said the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.

The police personnel were transferred to Shamli and Saharanpur districts from Muzaffarnagar, the DIG said.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

(With PTI Inputs)