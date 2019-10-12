Double Century In 129 Balls! Sanju Samson Floors Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Wonders If Indian Selectors Were Watching

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Saturday became the sixth Indian to score a List A double hundred during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Impressed with Samon's effort, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and wondered if Indian selectors are watching. (More Cricket News)

In transit in Frankfurt on the way to the @IPUparliament meeting in Belgrade when i get the news that Thiruvananthapuram’s own Sanju Samson has hit 200 in a Vijay Hazare 50 over game! Ten sixes, 20 fours. Don’t know if our white-ball selectors were watching?! pic.twitter.com/tnJmf6QNRM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2019

Samson played a scintillating 212-run knock in the Vijay Hazare group game between Kerala and Goa. His 129-ball innings was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes. His innings helped Kerala post 377/3 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground.

Samson's 212 is now the highest score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by an individual, as he surpassed Karanveer Kaushal's 202 which came for Uttarakhand against Sikkim last year.

Before this, the Kerala wicketkeeper hadn't scored a single century in List A cricket. He had just one half-century under his belt in the five matches in the tournament.

During the knock, Samson also smashed the record for the fastest List A double century by an Indian, as he reached the 200-run mark in 125 balls.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir praised Samson and tweeted: "Well done Sanju Samson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon."

Well done @IamSanjuSamson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazare — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 12, 2019

And here are some more reactions:

Indians to score List A 200s

in ODIs

3 - Rohit Sharma

1 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag



Outside ODIs

1 - Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v SA-A in Aug 2013)

1 - Karn Kaushal (202 for Uttarakhand) in 2018/19

1 - Sanju Samson (212* for Kerala) - today! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson goes pass MS Dhoni for the highest individual score for an Indian wicket-keeper in list A cricket. #VijayHazare — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2019

In transit in Frankfurt on the way to the @IPUparliament meeting in Belgrade when i get the news that Thiruvananthapuram’s own Sanju Samson has hit 200 in a Vijay Hazare 50 over game! Ten sixes, 20 fours. Don’t know if our white-ball selectors were watching?! pic.twitter.com/tnJmf6QNRM

— Ca Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson: 212* off 129



- Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

- Highest score in #VijayHazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

- Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

- 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

- Highest maiden century in List A — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson. A double century in a List A game is a special achievement. Look forward to more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2019

@BCCI Please give chance to another player in place of Rishabh Pant, the first entitled is Ishan Kishan and the second is entitled Sanju Samson. — vishalsingh sisodiya (@VishalsinghSis8) October 12, 2019

The 24-year-old has been making a strong claim for the wicketkeeper's role in the Indian team. He was in top form in the recent unofficial ODI series between India A and South Africa A which took place in Thiruvananthapuram.